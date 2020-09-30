Lydia 'Lilly' Cano, age 88, returned home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born to parents Felix Cano and Guadalupe Garza on February 11, 1932 in Laredo, Texas, one of 8 children.

Lilly was a long-time partner at H.E.B., working as a Cosmetician at the Cosmetics Counter, and later for the General Merchandise team. After retiring from H.E.B., she drove a school bus for the Medina Valley I.S.D. She enjoyed transporting children back and forth and did so until she was 80 years old. Declining health forced her to leave this position.

She always said her most memorable times were when her kids were all sitting around the kitchen table at the same time. Reminiscing about the past, including all kinds of shenanigans, was a favorite past-time. Her country home, with two large pecan trees, was welcoming to all. The fall season was her favorite, and coincidentally, the time her pecan trees began dropping tons of pecans. Dates would be set, and all hands were expected on deck, as she supervised an assembly line of pecan shellers, baggers and labelers. And just like that, 'Nana's Nutz' was born. She was tickled pink with this tradition, and every time someone made a reference to Nana's Nutz, her laughter filled the room.

She adored babies and animals and was no stranger to either. As she became more homebound, she enjoyed watching various television shows such as Blue Bloods, NCIS, Bones or any Western in the world.

Lilly was preceded in death by her parents and all seven siblings, Felix Cano, Oscar Cano, Ben Cano, Blanca Casso, Rosa Pena, Ruth Hawk and Noemi Leos.

She is survived by her children, Eli Lopez, Elizabeth Rodriguez (Jake), Mickey Urias (Joel), and Frances Antu; grandchildren, Chealsee, Skylar, Eric, Kyle, Emilio and Samantha. Her first great-grandchild, Felicity, is due to be born any day. Lilly is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews throughout Texas, Illinois and Alabama.

Mom's house was always a magnet to stray animals. Those fortunate enough to be in her current care included Oreo, Boomer, Whiskey, Freeway and Princess.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff and medical professionals at Christus Santa Rosa Westover Hills for their compassionate care.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Porter Loring North.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 3, 2020

10:00 A.M.

MISSION BURIAL

PARK SOUTH

