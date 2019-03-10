Home

Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Lydia Ortiz
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Lydia De Leon Ortiz Obituary
August 3, 1945 - March 4, 2019
Lydia De Leon Ortiz born on August 3, 1945 went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. She is survived by her children; Edward Ortiz and Mary Ann Flores; grand children Albert Moya, Juan Flores, Miguel Flores, Rogelio Flores and Eddie Lopez. One great grandchild Alfred Moya.

Also, four sisters and two brothers. The visitation will be on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Trevino funeral home with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, March 12, 2019 a funeral procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. mass at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at First Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019
