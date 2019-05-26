|
December 3, 1927 - May 10, 2019
Lydia Elizondo Oviedo entered eternal rest on May 10, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, at age 91. She was born on December 3, 1927 in San Antonio, to Amador Elizondo and Maria del Refugio Marquez. Lydia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Rodolfo Arturo Oviedo; son-in-law, Elton Jackson; 3 sisters; and 3 brothers. Lydia will be remembered for her enduring spiritual strength and selfless dedication to her family. In her later years she relished her reign as a bingo and domino champ at the Bob Ross Senior Center. She was a "comadre" to all she met!
The family would like to thank the staff at Joy Memory and Grace Hospice for their loving kindness and care. She is survived by her children, Ralph Oviedo (Wendy), Nina Oviedo (Bryan Collins), Margot Oviedo, Sonia Oviedo (Ryan Fletcher) and Noemi Oviedo Wade (Jeff), Art Oviedo (Liza Aguirre-Oviedo); grandchildren, Noah Oviedo (J.R.), Dominic Oviedo (Denie), Randi Krawczyk (Jeff), Brodie Collins (Katie), Kit Collins, Nicolette Oviedo; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Krawczyk, Skylar Krawczyk, Townes Oviedo, Casey Oviedo, Kenzie Oviedo, Jacob Oviedo and Kennedy Oviedo; her sister, Esperanza Felan, and many nieces and nephews, including her cherished family in Monterrey, Mexico. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bob Ross Senior Center, 2219 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019