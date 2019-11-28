Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church
Lydia Felan Villanueva


1935 - 2019
Lydia Felan Villanueva Obituary

Our beloved mother, Lydia Felan Villanueva, born April 16, 1935 entered into eternal rest on November 22, 2019, at the age of 84.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Ignacia Felan; sisters Elisa Patlan, Ramona Villanueva, Beatrice Lara, and Irene Flores. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Marcelino M. Villanueva Sr.; sons San Juan (Johnny) and wife Linda Villanueva, Marcelino Villanueva Jr. and wife Lydia Villanueva, Ramiro Villanueva; Daughters Genoveva (Eva) V. Perez and husband Juan Antonio Perez, Virginia Gonzales, Ernestina V. Ruiz; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.

Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II. Our family wishes to thank everyone for your countless thoughts and prayers during Mom's final days. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 28, 2019
