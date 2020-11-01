Lydia H. Perez, 93, of San Antonio, TX, born September 15, 1927 moved on to eternal life on October 21, 2020.

She has joined her loving husband, Alfredo, 1st granddaughter Angelita, parents Ysabel & Winiberto, 6 brothers & a sister in heaven.

She is survived by eight children, Adelina (Gilbert), Albert (Cris), MariaElena (Mike), Mariselda (Eric), Robert (Gina), Alfred (Cindy), Martin Peter (Trish), Patricia Ann (Rich), 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, sister Rebecca, brother Ysrael (Sulema), sisters'-in-law Josefina & Rosa, brother-in-law Guadalupe & many loved ones. She loved helping others and making them know they are someone special to God. Knowing she was special to God she wrote "Todas mis Alegrías y todas mis penas se las debo a Dios, él sufrió por mi. Sin merecerlo me dio su amor y perdón. Los quiero mucho a todos siempre. Su Madre - Lydia." Lydia left a life legacy of Strong Faith (Hebrews 11), Unconditional Love and Abundant Grace.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her love will live in our lives forever!

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Madonna Center or San Martin de Porres.