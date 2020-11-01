1/1
LYDIA H. PEREZ
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LYDIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lydia H. Perez, 93, of San Antonio, TX, born September 15, 1927 moved on to eternal life on October 21, 2020.

She has joined her loving husband, Alfredo, 1st granddaughter Angelita, parents Ysabel & Winiberto, 6 brothers & a sister in heaven.

She is survived by eight children, Adelina (Gilbert), Albert (Cris), MariaElena (Mike), Mariselda (Eric), Robert (Gina), Alfred (Cindy), Martin Peter (Trish), Patricia Ann (Rich), 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, sister Rebecca, brother Ysrael (Sulema), sisters'-in-law Josefina & Rosa, brother-in-law Guadalupe & many loved ones. She loved helping others and making them know they are someone special to God. Knowing she was special to God she wrote "Todas mis Alegrías y todas mis penas se las debo a Dios, él sufrió por mi. Sin merecerlo me dio su amor y perdón. Los quiero mucho a todos siempre. Su Madre - Lydia." Lydia left a life legacy of Strong Faith (Hebrews 11), Unconditional Love and Abundant Grace.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her love will live in our lives forever!

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Madonna Center or San Martin de Porres.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved