Lydia Mae Infeld, age 80, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Lake Manassas Health & Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, VA.She is survived by her daughter Mara Conner, husband Tom, and daughter Emily, Mill Valley, CA; her daughter Alex Schultz, husband Clay, son Ethan, and daughter Sadie, Chicago, IL; and her sisters Paula Glascock, Warrenton, VA and Nancy Wright, Hume, VA.Mae was born on May 27, 1939, in Marshall, VA to parents Paul and Elizabeth Frame. She studied at James Madison University (formerly Madison College) and received her Bachelor's degree in Education. After graduating, she went on to teach in Virginia, California, and overseas in England, where she met her husband Paul, to whom she was married for more than 50 years.Warm, caring, and creative, Mae was the heart of her family. She was actively involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren and prioritized spending time with family and friends. No matter where she lived, Mae always returned to visit family in Virginia. While living in San Antonio, TX, she was also active in her local community, taking on volunteer roles within her neighborhood association, as well as mentoring elementary students. In her later years, she found joy in taking care of her garden, admiring the visiting birds, and cheering on the San Antonio Spurs.The family will have a private graveside service on Saturday, April 25th, and plan to host a memorial ceremony at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 25, 2020