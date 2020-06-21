Lydia Tijerina Tse, age 78 of San Antonio, peacefully passed surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born on December 25, 1941 in Laredo, Texas to Viterbo and Grace (De La Peña) Tijerina who preceded her in death. She graduated from Martin High School in Laredo and the University of Texas Health Science Center with honors and was awarded a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing. She met her husband, David Tse, while working together at Baptist Memorial Hospital and they were married in 1967.

Lydia's greatest love and proudest accomplishment was her family. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother and she will be dearly missed and forever loved by her family. With her big heart and generous nature, she befriended many throughout her life and she was a gift to all who met her. To her loved ones, she leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories.

Nursing was her career, but gardening was her passion. She loved to spend countless hours in her backyard creating her gorgeous, outdoor paradise. Her love of exploration and travel took her and her husband on many adventures abroad to places, such as, China, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Costa Rica, and numerous European countries. She thoroughly enjoyed living life to the fullest. Her family feels blessed to have had her in their lives and will forever treasure their time together.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, David Tse; her children, Dhyana Carole Tse, Debbie Tse Mollicone and her husband, Mike, Daphne Tse, DeeDee Tse Silver and her husband, Mike, James Tse and his wife, Ramona, and Joey Tse and his wife, Nicci; her grandchildren, Michael Mollicone, Jr., Meghan Mollicone, Jared Phelps, Jr., Nathan Tse, Jacob Phelps, Hannah Tse, Sarah Tse, Kai Tse Hashemiyoon, and Jason Tse; her stepgrandchildren, James Mollicone, Megan Silver, Trent Thomas, Isabel Gillenwater, and Nikki Silver; her sisters, Gloria Verduzco and Leticia Oropeza; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, David J. Tse, Jr. and her sister, Alma Peña.

SERVICES

Due to the pandemic restrictions and the limitation of seating, family will be available beginning at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, June 22, 2020 followed by a Rosary to begin at 7:00 P.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Rosary will be available via live stream on www.missionparks.com.

The Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4201 De Zavala Rd. Private Interment will be for family at the Mission Burial Park North.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with