|
|
May 30, 2019
Lydia Villareal entered into heaven on May 30, 2019 to join her loved ones previously deceased; Lucia Arredondo (mother), Hector Arredondo (brother), Robert Arredondo (brother), Albert Villareal (husband), and Albert Villareal Jr (son).
She was born in San Antonio on January 21, 1933.
She is survived by her loved ones; daughter Sylvia Hernandez (husband Alberto, deceased), grandchildren Rose, Jennifer, and Roger (Ashley Lastinger), and great-grandchildren Serena, Jaden, RJ, and Kendall; daughter Betty Galindo (husband Marc) and grandchildren Nicole, Lyndsey, and Katerina; and sister Irma Arredondo.
She will be greatly missed by her loved ones and friends.
The family will honor her request for a private memorial service.
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019