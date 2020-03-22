Home

LYDIA (ZEPEDA) SHERWOOD

Lydia 85, a loving military wife and mother, of Madison, Alabama passed away peacefully on March 1st, after a brief illness.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert (Bob) Sherwood, her parents, Federico and Sarah Zepeda, four brothers, and a sister.

Lydia is survived by her children, Darralyn Williams (Lee), and Robert "Marty" Sherwood (Carla), her brother, Richard Zepeda (Carolina), grandchildren, Amburlynn Sherwood, and Benjamin Sherwood (Stephanie), and seven great-grandchildren.

Her funeral mass was celebrated March 12th, at St. John's Catholic Church, in Madison Alabama.

She will be entered with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020
