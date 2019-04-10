|
April 22, 1944 - March 31, 2019
Lynda Beth Martin Dennis, born April 22, 1944, went to reunite with her parents Margie and George Martin in heaven on March 31, 2019. Lynda was born and lived in San Antonio Texas her whole life, making her an avid San Antonio Spurs fan!!
Lynda graduated from Edison High School (San Antonio) and devoted 33 years of service to the US Air Force as a logistics manager at Kelly Air Force Base. She loved to travel with friends and family, and shared many, many, meals with the pool of friends she has amassed over her seven and a half decades.
Lynda was preceded in death by her husband Dale Dennis, her parents George and Margie Martin, her stepfather Raymond McIntyre, and her sister Claudia Ann Teal.
She is survived by her children, Martin E. Wampler (Ana), Joy Beth Moore (Jim), and David Wampler (Yvette). Nine grandchildren, Stefany, Jared, Kyle, Riley, Cameron, James, Lori, Alan, and Valerie. Five great-grand- children McKenzye, Karringtin, Jameson, Olivia and Madilynn, and one nephew, Howard Teal.
A celebration of Lynda's Life will be held at Pedrotti's North Wind Ranch, 13715 Farm to Market Rd. 1560 (Hausman Road), Helotes Texas on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon.
The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the Arms-of-Hope Medina Children's Home.
(armsofhope.org)
Published in Express-News on Apr. 10, 2019