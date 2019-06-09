San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Lyndia Joyce Brooks

February 2, 1942 - May 19, 2019
Lyndia Joyce Brooks, age 77, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Joyce was born February 2, 1942 in San Angelo, Texas to Avis and William White. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Gaylia Goff. Joyce is survived by her husband of 58 years, Barry Brooks; daughter, Staci Walters and husband Glenn; son, Stefen Brooks and wife Kay; grandchildren, Alec and Kaid Walters, Colton, Carson, and Chase Brooks; and 4 Nephews. The family would like to thank everyone at Alamo Heights Health & Rehabilitation Center and CIMA Hospice Care for all the loving care they extended.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
SATURDAY, JUNE 15, 2019
11:00 AM
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH THRIFT CHAPEL
319 E. MULBERRY

Chaplain Don Bailey will officiate.

Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019
