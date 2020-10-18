1/1
LYNN ALLEN NOACK
Lynn Allen Noack died on October 13, 2020, surrounded by his wife and sons. Born October 20, 1943 in Del Rio, Texas, the son of Herbert Erwin Noack and Irene Alvin Noack, he graduated from Del Rio High School, President of the Class of 1962, and went on to the University of Texas at Austin, where he obtained a degree in Math and infamously impressed two professors into giving him an A and letting him skip the final exam.

Settling in San Antonio, he raised two sons, married the love of his life, and built his dream house in the Hill Country. He loved to quote his favorite comedies, was always coming up with get-rich-quick ideas, and would unapologetically pop the toes of anyone's feet on the couch. He made everyone laugh and was always curious to learn new things.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Tegeler Noack; his brother, Herbert Noack & wife Patricia of Houston; his sons Craig Noack and wife Carolyn of San Antonio; Brandon Noack and wife Sarah of Dripping Springs; his grandchildren Elliott, Gillian, Kate, and Lowell; and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of his life will be arranged in November. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lynn Noack's memory to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Giddings, Texas, c/o Pastor John Schmidt, 1572 CR 211, Giddings, TX 78942.

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
