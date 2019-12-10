|
Lynn Francis Boehme, of Castroville, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 at the age of 88. Lynn was born on December 3, 1931 in Rio Medina, Texas, the youngest of three children. He was called home to the Lord to join his parents, George and Annie Haby Boehme, his wife, Helen Ann Bendele Boehme, his brother, Sidney "Jack" Boehme, sister-in-law Dorothy Jean Boehme and brothers-in-law Clifton Schott and Sam Mencio.
He is loved and will be remembered by his children, Roger Boehme of Castroville, Randall (Cathy) Boehme of Castroville and Janette (Todd) Meuth of Helotes; grandchildren, Jill (Alex) Leeth, Jenna (Frank) Martinez, Kari Carroll, Alyssa (Enoch) Latham; great-grandson, Gabriel Martinez; sister, Georgia Mae Mencio; brother-in-law, Armin (Annette) Bendele; sister-in-law, Dorothy Burell Boehme; cousin and brother-in-law, Clovis Boehme and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Lynn served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955, married Helen Ann in 1952, worked for Gulf Oil, and was a Pearl Beer distributor from 1959 until his retirement in 1988. After his retirement, he and his brother Jack ran cattle on the family ranch. He was a lifelong member of St. Louis Catholic Church, as well as a member of St. Louis Men's Society, a Commander of American Legion Weiss-Wurzbach Post 460, served on the boards of Community National Bank, Wholesale Distributors and Medina Valley Independent School District. He also served on the Castroville City Council and was a loyal member of Castroville "Headquarters".
Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Castroville, followed by the Mass of the Resurrection that evening at 7:00 p.m. The Holy Rosary will be recited Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery with a reception afterwards at Braden-Keller Community Center.
Memorials may be made to CureSMA.org in honor of his great-grandson Gabriel, or to St. Louis Catholic Cemetery or to the .