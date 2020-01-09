|
Lynn Lamar Moody, age 68, of San Antonio, Texas passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, December 31, 2019 after a prolonged illness. He was born August 11, 1951 in San Antonio to Thomas Edward Moody, Sr. and Billie Jo Moody Stehling and was also raised from the age of 8 by his "father" Felix Stehling, his best friend and mentor. Lynn was a lifetime resident and businessman in the community. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Susy, daughter, Koy and son, Kirk. Lynn graduated from MacArthur High School, 1969 and served in the US Coast Guard. After military service, he returned to San Antonio, attending and graduating from Trinity University, 1976. The course of his lifelong devotion along with Felix to San Antonio and independent entrepreneurship led the way for many successful and iconic bar and restaurant operations that include Taco Cabana, Bombay Bicycle Club, Lyndy's Great Indoors, Tom's Ribs and Supreme Meat Purveyors just to name a few. Lynn was the backbone and the "Get It Done" part of the success for these San Antonio institutions. For greater than a decade, Lynn and Felix were early on investors in the San Antonio Spurs taking them to four national championships, furthering their community involvement and love for San Antonio. His many interests and activities outside of being an entrepreneur included first his devotion to family and friends, a good round of golf, a challenging fishing or hunting opportunity, managing the weekend ranch hideaway and as a member of the San Antonio Sportsman Club. He was extremely proud of his children. He enjoyed his involvement with daughter Koy's national equestrian activities, even taking her to winning her first national championship in 2010. With his son Kirk, he took a hands-on approach teaching him how to hunt, fish and even taught him how to run a business – working together. His wife and children were his pride and joy. As Susy would quote, "Lynn was the most generous kind man I have ever known". Internment will take place with immediate family and close friends as arrangements are finalized. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to your charity of special interest. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
