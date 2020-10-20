1/1
LYNN WARREN HABY
1928 - 2020
Lynn Warren Haby, of San Antonio, passed away on October 16, 2020 at the age of 92 years. He was born September 4, 1928 in San Antonio, to Robert Paul Haby and Bertha Kruse Haby.

On March 17, 1950, Lynn married Alnita Jean Saathoff at the Saathoff homeplace in Quihi, Texas. They were blessed with fifty years of marriage at the time of her death in 2000.

Lynn was a third generation Medina County farmer and rancher. He was a member of the Quihi Gun Club and Farm Bureau.

Survivors include his daughters, Linda (F.J.) Wurzbach of Rio Medina and Holly (Robert) Studdard of Buda; grandchildren, Tye Wurzbach (Kelsey), Shannon (Jeddy) Keller, Granger Studdard and Grayson Studdard; great-grandchildren, Justus Keller, Madelyn Keller, August Keller, Carolina Keller, Eleanor Wurzbach, Emmett Wurzbach; sister, Sister Roberta Haby, CDP.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alnita "Jean" Saathoff Haby.

Public Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 starting at 9:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Castroville with the Funeral Service starting at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Castroville, Texas.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
OCT
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
