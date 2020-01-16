Home

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church
13200 Bandera Rd.
Helotes, TX
Lynne Irene "Renie" Jeffries

Lynne Irene "Renie" Jeffries Obituary

Renie Jeffries passed away into her heavenly father's arms January 9, 2020 with her family by her side.

She is survived by her two sons, David Jeffries (Pam), Donald Jeffries (Shelly); grandchildren, Amanda Jeffries, Emily Jeffries, Rebecca Hammond (Bradley), Ashley Jeffries, Daniel Jeffries, Derek Jeffries and sister, Janet Blazer. Renie was born in Wooster, Ohio and

graduated from Macarthur High School in San Antonio. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, country-western dancing, her grandchildren and the last couple of years, her sweet cat, Pizza.

Services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10:00 am at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church located at 13200 Bandera Rd., Helotes, TX 78023.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 16, 2020
