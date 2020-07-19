Lynnette Hawxhurst- Jenkins, 60, passed away July 13th 2020. She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Adrienne Hawxhurst and Harvey Edward Hawxhurst along with her brothers, Richard Moses and Brian Hawxhurst.

She enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and children. She was very outgoing and cared immensely about her close friends and family. She believed in hard work, self-sufficiency, morality, and respect for self and others. She took pride in instilling these qualities into her kids and grandkids. Her dog, Buddy even had a strict schedule by which he abided. Her Legacy is shown through the genuine love and care through her grandkids and those that she loved and built strong relationships with.

She loved music collecting certain items and refinishing wooden boxes and furniture she also loved making people laugh and expressing her experience strength and hope to give advice to anyone that came to her. She was a strong support system and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by many siblings, nieces, and nephews. Her children Brittany and Kaycee. Her grandkids Cameron, Ethan, Brayden, Audycee, Junior and Lux and her beloved Buddy.

