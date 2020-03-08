|
|
Lynnwood Albert Price, of Seguin, formerly of San Antonio, passed away February 26, 2020 at the age of 89.
He was born July 5, 1930 to parents Albert and Irene Patterson Price in Hot Springs, Arkansas. His family moved to San Antonio when he was 6 years of age. He graduated from Brackenridge High school class of 1948.
Lynnwood served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He retired from Southwestern Bell-AT&T, then was a substitute teacher at the Hawthorne Academy until he was 79 years old, he was a member of the Davy Crockett Masonic Lodge #1335, member of the Highland Rotary Club, he was an avid hunter and he was an official with the Southwest Conference for 22 years.
Lynnwood was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Irene and survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 69 years Jacqulyn Meadows Price and their son, Ty Price and his wife Shelli.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020