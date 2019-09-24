San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph-Honey Creek Catholic Church
25781 Texas 46
Spring Branch, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph-Honey Creek Catholic Church
25781 Texas 46
Spring Branch, TX
View Map
Lynwood Charles Siebold


1935 - 2019
Lynwood Charles Siebold Obituary
October 2, 1935 - September 21, 2019
Lynwood Charles Siebold, age 83, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born on October 2, 1935 to Edwin Siebold and Linda Kneupper Siebold in San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Billie Ruth Siebold. Lynwood is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Doris (Niehues) Siebold; son, Eric Siebold and wife, Darby; granddaughters, Emma and Madeline Siebold; brother, Earl Siebold (Joyce); sister, Virginia Brietzke (Lanny); brothers-in-law, Denis Niehues (Linda) and Kenneth Niehues (Carol); sisters-in-law, Joan Campbell (Forrest) and Cindy Stout (Ralph); and numerous nieces and nephews. Lynwood graduated with a BBA in Accounting from St. Mary's University and retired from the UTSA. He had many hobbies, among them were golf, gardening, hunting, knife making and wood-working.
ROSARY, THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2019, 10:30 A.M. Followed by MASS at 11:00 A.M., ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH - HONEY CREEK 25781 STATE HIGHWAY 46 WEST
Father Francis McHugh will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Honey Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church - Honey Creek, Attn: Building Fund.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
loring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 24, 2019
