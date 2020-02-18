|
Mabel Lorene Muenzler Lankford Ward was born February 22, 1925 in Gonzales County, Texas, and went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2020 at the age of 94.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, William and Mary (Bohmfalk) Muenzler, and her 11 siblings, Clarence, Herbert, Leroy, Edna, Arlie, Willie, Christian, Lenora, Roland, Winston and Leslie, and beloved ex-husbands, Joe Lankford and Robert Ward. Mabel is the last of her generation.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Dan (Pong), Roy (Sandi) and Gary Lankford, and daughter, Dorothy (David) Ward Graschel, grandson Brian Graschel, granddaughters, Karyn Barrett, Christy and Monique Lankford, and 6 great grandchildren, Brian Lankford, Mason, Madison and Katelynn Sales, Kaelia Henson and Skyland Nuss.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at East St. Paul United Methodist Church (formerly Aldersgate), 502 Kayton. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Hwy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East St. Paul United Methodist Church.