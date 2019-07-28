|
|
11/6/1928 - 7/14/2019
Madeleine Abcar Aprahamian, age 90, died peacefully in her home in San Antonio on July 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Suzanne and Abcar Bannayan, and her husband of 43 years, Kapriel Aprahamian.
Madeleine was born to Armenian parents in the Old City of Jerusalem on November 6, 1928, where she was schooled by French nuns and became fluent in Armenian, Arabic, English and French. Growing up in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem with her parents, three younger brothers, aunts, uncles and cousins, Madeleine developed a deep and life long bond with her extended family.
In 1948, she and her family moved to Amman, Jordan where she enjoyed teaching English to elementary school students. With her earnings she helped send her younger brothers to college.
In 1954, she married Kapriel Aprahamian ( Gaby), her childhood friend and neighbor. In Gaby, Madeleine found a kindred spirit and together they traveled the world. Gaby's work in petroleum engineering took them to multiple countries in the Middle and Far East, including Iraq, Abu Dhabi, and Lebanon. Their later years were spent in Canada and in 1995 they settled in the United States. Obtaining her Unites States citizenship in 2000 was one of Madeleine's proudest moments. On her desk, she kept a photograph of herself with U.S Magistrate Judge John Primomo, who administered her oath of allegiance.
Madeleine was an accomplished pianist. She loved playing classical music, especially compositions by Bach and Chopin. She had a curious mind and continually searched for ways to expand her knowledge. One week before her death she said she wanted to buy a book about quantum physics. She was an avid reader of philosophy, historical fiction and enjoyed spirited book discussions with her family. She was also a wonderful cook, delighting us with international dishes and her signature apple pie.
Madeleine is survived by her three brothers, George Bannayan (Odette), Maurice Bannayan ( Sonia), and Elie Bannayan (Taline); five nieces and nephews, Suzanne Rostomian , Abcar Bannayan, Aline Bannayan, Sevan Bannayan, and Aram Bannayan; and numerous relatives and friends in the United States and abroad.
At Madeleine's request there will be no memorial service. She asked that family and friends celebrate her life in their own desired way. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019