Madeleine Busch, age 86, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 in Corpus Christi with her family at her side after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Mexico City to Leon and Eva Dobie. Her father worked in the oil field business so she was raised primarily in Venezuela before moving to the United States. She was actively involved for many years in the Alamo Heights Eastern Star Chapter, as well as The Gold Wing Club. After retiring from Southwest Airlines in 2004, she relocated to her much beloved home at Lake LBJ. Madeleine was preceded in death by husbands, Don Hoppe & Eber Graham Busch, and her son, Keith Hoppe. She is survived by son, Charles Hoppe (Jennifer); daughter, Suzanne Hoppe; and four grandchildren, Chas Hoppe (Brooke), Kip Hoppe (Alexa), Kristen Tripp (Shane) and Susan Hoppe. Mother loved life and lived it with vigor.
In lieu of a funeral we will be having a CELEBRATION of LIFE on February 29, 2020 from Noon to 4:00 pm.
Please join us at Canyon Springs Golf Club, 24405 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78260
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020