Madeline died peacefully on January 3, 2020 in Schertz, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marie Persyn; husband Jake Zaiontz; siblings Matilda, Pete, Rozalee and Richard. She is survived by daughter Jeanette Zaiontz Pollock (Gerard 'PeeWee'); granddaughter Brenna; siblings Severien/Frank (Norma), Jimmy (Ruth), Frank and Carol. Also survived by many Persyn and Zaiontz nieces and nephews and many friends.
Madeline valued hard work and education. She was valedictorian of her high school class and had a lifelong career- first in civil service, then as an executive secretary for Winn's Stores, Inc.
She loved to dance and to exercise. She valued her friends at the Comal County and Schertz Senior Centers.
Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in Selma, TX, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A private interment will be held at a later date, in St. Hedwig, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please make a donation to a in Madeline's name.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020