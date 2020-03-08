|
Magda E. Caballero, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Maggie was born on September 13, 1954 in San Antonio, to parents Hector Caballero and Maria Caballero. Maggie was a lifelong resident of San Antonio where she graduated from Incarnate Word High School, and attended San Antonio College. Maggie was blessed to have parents who provided an example of dignity and humility. Maggie's early career began working at her parent's Mexican sausage factory where she learned the value of hard work and never-ending determination. In addition, she was employed at Southwestern Bell where she excelled in her department. Later, with great perseverance, Maggie was the owner/ operator of Eddies Taco House, and Eddies Taco House Bar and Grill. It gave Maggie great joy to work alongside her children, who continue her legacy of serving the community. Maggie was a matter of fact woman, who called things as she saw them. People always knew they were getting her honest, no holding back opinion when speaking to her. Maggie was a parishioner at St. Mark's the Evangelist, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Maggie also loved providing meals for the men and women who volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. Maggie served as a role model to the many people who knew her. Maggie provided an example of never-ending resolve; nothing was impossible and every situation or problem had a solution. Maggie was proud in raising her four children as a single parent, and would frequently tell others like her, that if she could do it so could they. Towards the end of her life, Maggie worked closely with The ALS Association raising funds to help families in need, and to further research in finding a cure. She was preceded in death by her father, Hector Caballero; and brother, Edward Caballero. Magda is survived by her mother, Maria Guadalupe Caballero; her children, Cassandra Caballero, Joseph Ytuarte, Hector Caballero, Priscilla Caballero; grandchildren, Ethan Perez, Hector Caballero Jr., Eliseo Caballero, and George Estrella Jr.; daughter in law, Sylvia Ytuarte; and son in law, George Estrella.ROSARYWEDNESDAY- MARCH 11, 20207:00 P.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL MASSTHURSDAY- MARCH 12, 202010:00 A.M.ST. MARK'S THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH1602 THOUSAND OAKS
Interment in San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020