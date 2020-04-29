|
|
Sister Magdalen Kilbane, SHSp died on April 27, 2020 at the Convent of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate. Born July 29, 1928 in Achill Island, County Mayo, Ireland she entered the congregation in 1947. For 30 years, both as a teacher and an administrator, she shaped growing minds and emerging souls in Catholic Schools in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. In 1978, she began a pastoral ministry at St. Joseph's Church in downtown San Antonio, preparing her for 26 years of pastoral ministry in Oaxaca, Mexico. She worked to shelter the homeless, instruct the overlooked, lift the lowly to self-sufficiency, and bring good news to those who struggled. She was always grateful for the generosity of many who donated to her ministry. Sr. Magdalen had a fruitful Act One as an educator, a selfless Act Two as a missionary and a quiet Act 3 in retirement. At the end of her list of ministry assignments, she quipped,
"Here are my roots - I hope the Father has the fruits." Sr. Magdalen is mourned by her sisters in community, her sister, Annie Graham, her brothers, Éamon and Thomas Kilbane, and by nieces and nephews. Because of the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, services are private with a Memorial Mass at a later date. Donations in Sister Magdalen's memory can be made to the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 29, 2020