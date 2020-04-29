Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Resources
More Obituaries for Magdalen Kilbane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magdalen Kilbane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Magdalen Kilbane Obituary

Sister Magdalen Kilbane, SHSp died on April 27, 2020 at the Convent of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate. Born July 29, 1928 in Achill Island, County Mayo, Ireland she entered the congregation in 1947. For 30 years, both as a teacher and an administrator, she shaped growing minds and emerging souls in Catholic Schools in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. In 1978, she began a pastoral ministry at St. Joseph's Church in downtown San Antonio, preparing her for 26 years of pastoral ministry in Oaxaca, Mexico. She worked to shelter the homeless, instruct the overlooked, lift the lowly to self-sufficiency, and bring good news to those who struggled. She was always grateful for the generosity of many who donated to her ministry. Sr. Magdalen had a fruitful Act One as an educator, a selfless Act Two as a missionary and a quiet Act 3 in retirement. At the end of her list of ministry assignments, she quipped,

"Here are my roots - I hope the Father has the fruits." Sr. Magdalen is mourned by her sisters in community, her sister, Annie Graham, her brothers, Éamon and Thomas Kilbane, and by nieces and nephews. Because of the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, services are private with a Memorial Mass at a later date. Donations in Sister Magdalen's memory can be made to the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Magdalen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -