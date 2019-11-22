Home

More Obituaries for Magdalena Salazar
Magdalena Gallegos Salazar


1927 - 2019
Magdalena Gallegos Salazar Obituary

Our beautiful mother, Magdalena Gallegos Salazar, was called home to be with the Lord November 12,2019 at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Epifanio Salazar, Sr; infant son Abel, and great-grandson, Austin. Magdalena was born on March 9,1927 in Gonzales,Texas to Faustino Gallegos and Julia Uresté. Our family was abundantly blessed with Magdalena as a wife and mother. In a world of givers and takers, she was a "giver." She freely gave her love, her talents and supported and donated to many charities of all causes. She was a woman of great faith and never doubted when facing impossible challenges. Mom left a solid imprint on us, her children, to follow. We will miss her but we rejoice that she is now enjoying her rightful place in Heaven. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Gloria(William) Quintanilla, Janie(Andres) Cisneros, Esther(Reggie) Garza, Linda(Willie) Guzmán and Epifanio(Cyndi) Salazar, Jr; grandchildren: Carlos (Lise), Patty (Jackson), Melissa (Cliff), Sandra (Keith), Stephanie, Michael, Matthew, Marissa; great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Aidan, Alexandra, Ray, Mia; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Special gratitude to her wonderful assistants Raquel, Liberia, and Zoila. For service details, full obituary and online tributes please visit www.SunsetNWFuneralHome.com

Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2019
