Magdalena Isabel Gutierrez, born on June 28, 1957 in San Antonio, Texas to Fidel and Ramona Villegas went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019. Magdalena graduated from Judson High School. She was a devoted catholic and attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church for many years. She will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.
A Visitation will begin on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A mass of resurrection will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 7, 2019