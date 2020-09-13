Magdalena Ledesma, born to Jesse and Rosa De La Garza on September 10, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas, has gone to be with our Lord at the age of 89 on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Magdalena was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family as often as possible and enjoyed the laughter of the grand kids when she visited with them. Her love will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband Manuel Ledesma; son Jesse Ledesma; and daughters Melissa Ledesma, Linda Ledesma Coble and Martha Alford.

She is survived by her daughters Clara Sandifer, Rosa Dalton; son Jimmy Ledesma; grandchildren John Robert and John Peter Rangel, Gabriel Willis, Louis Moreno, Cecilia Vasquez, Raul and Ryan Ariaza, Kenneth Luna, Roman Ledesma,

Melissa Ledesma, and Jimmy Ledesma; 11 Great Grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1:00pm to 7:00pm with a Rosary at 5:30pm. A funeral procession will depart at 9:00am on Monday, September 21, 2020 for a 10:00am Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery II.