1/1
MAGDALENA LEDESMA
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAGDALENA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Magdalena Ledesma, born to Jesse and Rosa De La Garza on September 10, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas, has gone to be with our Lord at the age of 89 on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Magdalena was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family as often as possible and enjoyed the laughter of the grand kids when she visited with them. Her love will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband Manuel Ledesma; son Jesse Ledesma; and daughters Melissa Ledesma, Linda Ledesma Coble and Martha Alford.

She is survived by her daughters Clara Sandifer, Rosa Dalton; son Jimmy Ledesma; grandchildren John Robert and John Peter Rangel, Gabriel Willis, Louis Moreno, Cecilia Vasquez, Raul and Ryan Ariaza, Kenneth Luna, Roman Ledesma,

Melissa Ledesma, and Jimmy Ledesma; 11 Great Grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1:00pm to 7:00pm with a Rosary at 5:30pm. A funeral procession will depart at 9:00am on Monday, September 21, 2020 for a 10:00am Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery II.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Rosary
05:30 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Funeral service
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Mission Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved