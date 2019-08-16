|
April 29, 1935 - July 31, 2019
Magdalena Rodriguez, 84, went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas to Manuel Perez and Virginia Castillo Perez. She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Diana Garcia, Roger Rodriguez. She is survived by her husband, Alfredo Rodriguez; grandchildren, Nicholas Garcia, Monica Garcia; great-grandchildren, Madeline Garcia, Silas Garcia; siblings, Elodia Garcia, Felix Perez; numerous relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter Number 3 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2019