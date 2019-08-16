Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Magdalena Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magdalena Rodriguez


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Magdalena Rodriguez Obituary
April 29, 1935 - July 31, 2019
Magdalena Rodriguez, 84, went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas to Manuel Perez and Virginia Castillo Perez. She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Diana Garcia, Roger Rodriguez. She is survived by her husband, Alfredo Rodriguez; grandchildren, Nicholas Garcia, Monica Garcia; great-grandchildren, Madeline Garcia, Silas Garcia; siblings, Elodia Garcia, Felix Perez; numerous relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter Number 3 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Magdalena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.