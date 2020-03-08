|
James Rosskopf, who died on March 1, was born in Owatonna, Minnesota in 1930 and was the oldest of three children. As the son of a military officer, he attended numerous schools throughout the United States and graduated from high school in the Panama Canal Zone. After a stint in the army, James also graduated from the University of Maryland, worked for the El Paso Natural Gas Company and taught in the Ysleta Independent School District.
After being called to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis, James went on to complete 19 years of active duty in the air force. He served as Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Launch Officer and Personnel Resource Manager. After retiring, James earned a master's degree in counseling at St. Mary's University. He received extensive mediation training and was an active member of the Alamo Area Mediators Association where he held several offices. He was also a volunteer at the Bexar County Dispute Resolution Center for several years.
As a dog lover, James rescued numerous strays and had framed pictures of most of them on his walls. Jim moved to Bulverde in 2004 where he enjoyed the wildlife and made many friends at the Bulverde Senior Center and the local library.
James was preceded in death by his son, Michael, and is survived by his grandson, Joseph Hooper, and nephew, John Rosskopf. Burial will occur at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the Bulverde Animal Shelter.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020