Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
8:30 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
1929 - 2019
Major Max Owen Obituary
December 5, 1929 - July 27, 2019
Max Owen Tebbs, 89 years old, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great gran- dfather (affectionately known as called Pop Pop), went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 27, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

Max was born December 5, 1929, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Earl H. Tebbs and Mildred Selinski Tebbs.

He was a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force for 24 years. His love of travel allowed him to take his family across the U.S. and Europe through his different assignments. As a civilian, he taught electronics, volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America, and served the basic trainees in Religious Education at Lackland A.F.B. In addition, he supported numerous charities.

A devout Catholic, he loved nature, animals, and little children. He loved spending his time visiting with family.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Gifford H. Tebbs and William "Bill" Tebbs, and son-in-law Rodney Jay Bell.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Eleanor Louise Tebbs. They had recently celebrated 70 years of marriage July 21st. He is also survived by his five children, Larry Steven Tebbs, Kathleen Elouise Bell, Patricia Ann Tebbs-Gates, Michael Owen Tebbs, and Mark Allen Tebbs, 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, one nephew Gifford "Butch" Tebbs, and one niece, Linda Eaton.

Max will be truly missed by all.

A rosary with a Funeral Service will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contribution to the .
Published in Express-News on July 31, 2019
