Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Mission City Church
2220 NW Military Highway
San Antonio, TX
Makenzie Paige Brady

Makenzie Paige Brady Obituary

Makenzie Paige Brady passed from the arms of her parents on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Makenzie is survived by her parents, Jeremiah Page and Lori Michelle Brady; her twin sister, Madison Elizabeth Brady; her brothers, Jaxson Hunter and Jacobi Chase Short; her paternal grandparents, Timothy Page and Cheryl Ann Brady; maternal grandparents, Tracy Allen and Mary Anne Hall; great grandparents; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

SERVICES

A Service in loving memory of Makenzie Paige Brady will begin at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Mission City Church, 2220 NW Military Highway, San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Makenzie's memory may be made to www.nowilaymedowntosleep.org. Condolences may be conveyed at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 10, 2020
