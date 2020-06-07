MALCOLM RICHARD SPEIRS
Malcolm Richard Speirs passed away on May 29, 2020 at the age of 92.

He was born in Portland, Maine on April 11, 1928. Malcolm graduated from the University of Maine with a Bachelor's degree and was a member of the Northern Hills United Methodist Church. Malcolm was preceded in death by his wife Sandra, brothers James, Robert, Donald and sisters Marilyn and Beatrice.

He is survived by his daughter Amy Petrick and husband Marc, daughter Laura Gendreau and husband Royce and sons Rolfe and Scott. Malcolm had a kind and compassionate spirit and became instant friends with anyone he ever met. He always had a great story or joke to tell and his smile and laugh were infectious. Malcolm had a passion for sports, especially tennis where he worked at Shadow Cliff Swim and Tennis Club for many years as a tennis instructor.

Within the last 15 years Malcolm traveled to six continents and attended various tennis tournaments.

He had an amazing life and accomplished everything he set out to do.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
