The Reverend Dr. Malford (Mal) Cotham Hierholzer, age 86, passed away on April 8, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 17, 1933. He was preceded in death by his parents The Reverend Dr. Elmer J. and Edna Behrens Hierholzer. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Carolyn Turner Hierholzer, sons John G. Hierholzer and wife Natalie, San Antonio, Texas and Rob E. Hierholzer and wife Jennifer, Fayetteville, Arkansas, granddaughters Sarah, Lauren, and Kate Hierholzer, grandson Ryan Hierholzer, brother Reverend John David Hierholzer and wife Linda, Camano Island, Washington, cousins Joanne and husband Bob Davee, Jean Luce, Willis and wife Diana Behrens, nieces Cheryl and husband Ron McFarland, Allyson and husband Tony Jannotta, and other beloved cousins. Mal graduated from Seguin High School, Southwestern University, Georgetown, Texas, and Perkins School of Theology, Dallas, Texas. He also received an Honorary Doctorate from Southwestern University. Mal was the Austin (Capital) District Superintendent for six years overseeing 64 churches. In over 60 years as a United Methodist minister, he served 20 churches in the Southwest Texas (Rio Texas) Conference, and served on many boards and committees. He was active in the communities and charitable organizations wherever he was a minister. Mal's hobbies included family time, pets, hiking, reading, writing, gardening, movies, plays, SMU football, Spurs, professional football and golf. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Laurel Heights UMC, 227 Woodlawn Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78212, Christus Hospice, San Antonio Texas,





