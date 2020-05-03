MALFORD COTHAM "Mal" HIERHOLZER
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MALFORD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Reverend Dr. Malford (Mal) Cotham Hierholzer, age 86, passed away on April 8, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 17, 1933. He was preceded in death by his parents The Reverend Dr. Elmer J. and Edna Behrens Hierholzer. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Carolyn Turner Hierholzer, sons John G. Hierholzer and wife Natalie, San Antonio, Texas and Rob E. Hierholzer and wife Jennifer, Fayetteville, Arkansas, granddaughters Sarah, Lauren, and Kate Hierholzer, grandson Ryan Hierholzer, brother Reverend John David Hierholzer and wife Linda, Camano Island, Washington, cousins Joanne and husband Bob Davee, Jean Luce, Willis and wife Diana Behrens, nieces Cheryl and husband Ron McFarland, Allyson and husband Tony Jannotta, and other beloved cousins. Mal graduated from Seguin High School, Southwestern University, Georgetown, Texas, and Perkins School of Theology, Dallas, Texas. He also received an Honorary Doctorate from Southwestern University. Mal was the Austin (Capital) District Superintendent for six years overseeing 64 churches. In over 60 years as a United Methodist minister, he served 20 churches in the Southwest Texas (Rio Texas) Conference, and served on many boards and committees. He was active in the communities and charitable organizations wherever he was a minister. Mal's hobbies included family time, pets, hiking, reading, writing, gardening, movies, plays, SMU football, Spurs, professional football and golf. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Laurel Heights UMC, 227 Woodlawn Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78212, Christus Hospice, San Antonio Texas,


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved