November 8, 1925 - April 1, 2019
Malinda Hulda Muenchow, 93, passed away on April 1, 2019. Malinda was born to Carl and Erna (Schultze) Rennspies in Marion, Texas on November 8, 1925. She is survived by her son, Glen Muenchow (Beverly); grandsons, Eric (Chesley), Jeff (Amber), and Chris; great grandchildren Abbey, Reagan, Carson, Brady, and Landon; her sister, Ruby Schultz; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Malinda was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 71 years, Alfred Muenchow; son, Roy Muenchow; brothers, Delrin Rennspies and Roman Rennspies; and sister, Edrina Rennspies. In her younger days, Malinda worked at Schaefer's Saloon and Grandma Cookie Company in San Antonio. After marriage, her attention turned to homemaking, teaching Sunday School, and helping Alfred on the farm driving tractors, tending cattle, hauling hay, fixing fence, repairing equipment, etc. She loved farming, raising cattle, gardening, growing flowers, fishing, casino trips, puzzles, and cooking huge meals which always included her signature sweet rice and apple pie for desert. She especially loved her family and sharing hugs. A Visitation will be held at Schertz Funeral Home, Sunday, April 7th, 4-8 PM. The Funeral Service will be at Redeemer United Church of Christ, Zuehl, Monday, April 8th, 10AM.
