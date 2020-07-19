Manuel A. Fernandez, born on January 19, 1925, was called home to be with our Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 95. He is preceded in death by his sons, Gilbert, Ignacio and Manuel Fernandez, Jr.; parents, Anita and Apolonio Fernandez; 3 sisters and 1 brother. Manuel is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 68 years, Maria Magdalena Fernandez; daughters, Josefina N. Fernandez, Sylvia F. Olivarez and Diana N. Fernandez; grandchildren, Jennifer Marie O. Rendon and Marcos F. Gomez and a great-grandson on the way; siblings, Anita Aguilar and Apolonio Fernandez, Jr., as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.

Manuel served in the US Army. He was wounded in battle in WWII and received a Purple Heart.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 1pm until 4pm with a Rosary at 3pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 a funeral procession will depart at 9:30am for a 10am Mass at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

Due to the Covid Virus the burial will be only for the Immediate Family.