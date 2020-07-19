1/1
Manuel A. Fernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Manuel A. Fernandez, born on January 19, 1925, was called home to be with our Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 95. He is preceded in death by his sons, Gilbert, Ignacio and Manuel Fernandez, Jr.; parents, Anita and Apolonio Fernandez; 3 sisters and 1 brother. Manuel is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 68 years, Maria Magdalena Fernandez; daughters, Josefina N. Fernandez, Sylvia F. Olivarez and Diana N. Fernandez; grandchildren, Jennifer Marie O. Rendon and Marcos F. Gomez and a great-grandson on the way; siblings, Anita Aguilar and Apolonio Fernandez, Jr., as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.

Manuel served in the US Army. He was wounded in battle in WWII and received a Purple Heart.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 1pm until 4pm with a Rosary at 3pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 a funeral procession will depart at 9:30am for a 10am Mass at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

Due to the Covid Virus the burial will be only for the Immediate Family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Mission Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved