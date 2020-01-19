Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Manuel Alfaro
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
210 Saint Ann
San Antonio, TX
Manuel Alfaro III


1945 - 2020
Manuel Alfaro III Obituary

Manuel Alfaro III graciously accepted God's call on January 8, 2020, at the age of 74. Born on July 12, 1945, Manuel proudly called San Antonio home. He is survived by his wife Diana, children Daniel, Greg, and Priscilla, stepson Steven, grandchildren Danielle, Celeste, Christopher, Christina, Kaylee and Leanna, and siblings Barbara, Irene, Judy, Irma, Mary, Samuel, Rachel, Rudy, Eva, and Jimmy. During his lifetime, he served as a sergeant in the United States Air Force, was a member of the Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association (HAPCOA), a decorated martial arts instructor, accomplished private investigator, and gave tirelessly to his church and community. His mission in life was to help those in need, a pledge he performed tirelessly both in his personal and professional life. A devoted confidant and friend, he left a lasting impression on many.

There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, January 21 at 11 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 210 Saint Ann in San Antonio. A reception following the service will be held at Grace Cathedral Christian Church, 1001 W. Huisache Ave. All who knew Manuel and wish to celebrate his life and love are welcome to attend.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
