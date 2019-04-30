Home

Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Manuel Banda Sr.

Manuel Banda Sr. Obituary
October 2, 1934 - April 25, 2019
Manuel Banda, Sr. went to be with our Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born on October 2, 1934 in Carrizo Springs, Texas to Celestina Heredia and Jesus Banda. He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children; Maria Elena Cardenas (Cornelio), Juanita Hernandez (Gerard), Manuel Banda, Jr. (Maria), Cynthia Banda (Tony); six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary (8008 W. Military Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78227) from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a memorial prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 30, 2019
