MANUEL C. ORTIZ
Pastor Manuel C. Ortiz was preceded in death by his parents, Pasto Guadalupe and Irene C. Ortiz.

Manuel is survived by his son Eric M. Ortiz, daughter-in-law, Natalie Del Toro-Ortiz, son, Timothy A. Ortiz, siblings, Mary Anna Villegas (Robert), Elizabeth Sanchez (Ruben), Jesse Ortiz (Virginia), Norma Panatex, Lorraine Gomez (Mike0, and his pride and joys of his 3 grandsons, Jonah E. Ortiz, Joel R. Ortiz, and Joshua Y. Ortiz. Numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and great aunts and uncles and GF, Rachel Gutierrez. Manuel proudly served as the Pastor of Christ Revival for the past 20= years until his death. Manuel was a very Godly, caring individual who would do anything to make you smile. Described as a very unique, happy. Joyful person who was always joking around and being a goofball with everyone he encountered. To his sons, he was a very loving and caring father. Every chance Manuel got, he made it a point to preach the word of God and was blessed with the gift of song.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Alamo funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the ALAMO Funeral chapels with the interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Alamo Funeral Chapel
OCT
8
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Alamo Funeral Chapel
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Alamo Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Alamo Funeral Chapel
624 N Alamo St
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 225-5731
