1/1
MANUEL C. VASQUEZ
1940 - 2020
Manuel C. Vasquez, 79, passed away on July 15, 2020. Born in San Antonio, Texas on December 23, 1940, he is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Guadalupe, and his 8 siblings. Manuel was a faithful and dedicated teacher and counselor at SSAISD for several years.Manuel leaves his memory to his sisters, Elisa and Maria, and numerous extended family and friends.Visitation will begin Tuesday, July 28 from 5 to 9 PM, with a Rosary at 7 PM at Trevino Funeral Home – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237. It will be limited to 50 people. Mass will be on Wednesday, July 29 at St. Rose of Lima - 9883 Marbach Rd. 78245 - at 9 AM. Burial will be private.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
