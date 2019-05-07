|
June 25, 1925 - May 2, 2019
Manuel H. Rodriguez, born on June 25, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas, was called to be with the Lord on May 2, 2019 at the age of 93. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ofilia A. Rodriguez; sons, Arturo Rodriguez and Rogelio Angel Rodriguez.
He is survived by his children, Manuel Rodriguez Jr., Rosalinda Sanchez and Richard Rodriguez Sr. (Delia); sister, Guadalupe Garcia; grandchildren: Manuel Alfred, Monica, David, Quentin, Joy, Moses, Genevieve, Kelley, Richard Jr., Darlene, Candice, Sabrina and Kevin; and also numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a Guadalupano and Holy Name member, assisted with beautification of church grounds, helped at church festivals, and loved riding his lawn mower. He missed his beautiful wife of 73 years and couldn't live without her.
The visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary at 7:00p.m.
The Procession will depart from the funeral home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery ll.
Published in Express-News on May 7, 2019