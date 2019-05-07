Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel E. Rodriguez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Manuel E. Rodriguez Obituary
June 25, 1925 - May 2, 2019
Manuel H. Rodriguez, born on June 25, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas, was called to be with the Lord on May 2, 2019 at the age of 93. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ofilia A. Rodriguez; sons, Arturo Rodriguez and Rogelio Angel Rodriguez.

He is survived by his children, Manuel Rodriguez Jr., Rosalinda Sanchez and Richard Rodriguez Sr. (Delia); sister, Guadalupe Garcia; grandchildren: Manuel Alfred, Monica, David, Quentin, Joy, Moses, Genevieve, Kelley, Richard Jr., Darlene, Candice, Sabrina and Kevin; and also numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a Guadalupano and Holy Name member, assisted with beautification of church grounds, helped at church festivals, and loved riding his lawn mower. He missed his beautiful wife of 73 years and couldn't live without her.

The visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary at 7:00p.m.

The Procession will depart from the funeral home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery ll.
Published in Express-News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Download Now