Manuel G. Escobar went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 90.He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on September 19, 1929 to his parents, the late Sabas and Margarita Escobar.He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Rosa O. Escobar.Manuel leaves his children, Mary Ann Frausto (Esau), Angie Escobar Tapia (Robert A.), Manuel Escobar, Jr. (Yolanda Rodriguez), Daniel O. Escobar (Richard Slaughter), and Jimmy Escobar (Patricia); his 11 grandchildren; his 16 great-grandchildren; his 4 great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Sabas Escobar, Jr., Esther Lucio (Pedro), and Paul Escobar (Mary Lou); and his numerousnieces, nephews, extended family and friends who all adored him.The funeral services will be an intimate gathering at this time.





