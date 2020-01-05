Home

Vinyard Funeral Home
1011 4th Street
Floresville, TX 78114
(830) 393-2588
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Vinyard Funeral Home
1011 4th Street
Floresville, TX 78114
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Vinyard Funeral Home
1011 4th Street
Floresville, TX 78114
Interment
Following Services
Floresville City Cemetery
Floresville, TX
Manuel G. Garcia


1920 - 2020
Manuel G. Garcia Obituary

Manuel G. Garcia, Sr., longtime resident of Floresville, Texas, passed away Tuesday, December 31, at the age of 99.

Manuel was born March 21, 1920, in Brownsville, Texas, the son of Pedro G. Garcia and Santos Garcia. Manuel married Lucy Martinez on August 3, 1944. Lucy preceded Manuel in death on August 28, 1968. Manuel made his lifetime career with the United States Army, retiring in 1960. Manuel is survived by his children, Yolanda Pena and husband Ben of San Antonio, Manuel Garcia Jr. and wife Teresa of San Antonio, Rosie Nacey and husband Mike of Humble, and Marie Yvette Leal and husband Leo of Humble; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his longtime family friend, Yvonne Mosley. Manuel was also preceded in death by his siblings, Prajedes Garcia, Ernest Garcia, Pete Garcia, Ramiro Garcia, and Maria Garcia.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Monday, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Vinyard Funeral Home, Floresville. Interment, with full military honors, will follow at Floresville City Cemetery, Floresville, Texas.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
