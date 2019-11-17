Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Guadiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel Guadiano Jr.


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel Guadiano Jr. Obituary

Manuel Guadiano, Jr. went to be with our Lord November 11, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 64. He was born September 09, 1955 to Manuel and Maria Guadiano, Sr. in San Antonio, Texas. Manuel and Linda married in 1975 and were married for 44 years and had 3 wonderful children. He is survived by his wife, Linda Guadiano; daughter, Kristina Guadiano-Bertels (John); sons, Michael Rene Guadiano (Alison), Eric Ray Guadiano; grandchildren, Jaylynn Guadiano, Michael Xander Guadiano, Moxie James Guadiano, Knox Kilian Bertels; sister, Yolanda Tavarez; brother, Mark Guadiano and numerous family members, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his parents, Manuel and Maria Guadiano, Sr.; sister, Cynthia Guadiano. Manuel was a kind, loving man who is loved and will be greatly missed by all.

Visitation will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm.

Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am at Holy Name Catholic Church with a 9:30 a.m. procession from the funeral home.

Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -