Manuel Guadiano, Jr. went to be with our Lord November 11, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 64. He was born September 09, 1955 to Manuel and Maria Guadiano, Sr. in San Antonio, Texas. Manuel and Linda married in 1975 and were married for 44 years and had 3 wonderful children. He is survived by his wife, Linda Guadiano; daughter, Kristina Guadiano-Bertels (John); sons, Michael Rene Guadiano (Alison), Eric Ray Guadiano; grandchildren, Jaylynn Guadiano, Michael Xander Guadiano, Moxie James Guadiano, Knox Kilian Bertels; sister, Yolanda Tavarez; brother, Mark Guadiano and numerous family members, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his parents, Manuel and Maria Guadiano, Sr.; sister, Cynthia Guadiano. Manuel was a kind, loving man who is loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm.
Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am at Holy Name Catholic Church with a 9:30 a.m. procession from the funeral home.
Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019