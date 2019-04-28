|
July 23, 1955 - April 20,2019
Manuel Hernandez was called home by the Lord on November 9, 2017, at the age of 63. He was born in San Marcos, Texas, on July 23, 1955, but proudly called San Antonio his home. For 30 years he was a faithful employee of Luby's Cafeteria. His passions in life were his family and friends, and caring for his animals. Manuel never hesitated to help those in need and was a blessing to many. He was a thoughtful and generous man, with a great sense of humor. Whereas his twin brother was more of the introvert, Manuel was everywhere. Everyone he met became a friend. There was plenty of joy and laughter when he was around. He is reunited in heaven with his parents, Agustin Hernandez and Nicolasa Molina Hernandez; and his twin brother, Toribio. He is greatly loved and will be missed by his brothers and sisters, Domingo Hernandez, Teresa Ajuntas, Lupe Jimenez and Gorgonia Hernandez; niece Maria Ajuntas, husband Victor Cedillo and their children Trinity, Victor, Guillermo and Teresita who devotedly cared for Manuel. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, with an Evening Service at 7 p.m. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
