MANUEL HERRERA DELGADO JR.


1949 - 2020
MANUEL HERRERA DELGADO JR. Obituary

Manuel Herrera Delgado, Jr., born March 1, 1949, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020.

His favorite words, "I'm just a simple man." But to his family, he was so much more. He will be remembered as a loving, kind, generous & compassionate man of faith. He will be greatly missed by those who survive him, especially the love of his life, Yolanda (Yolie); mother: Guadalupe Gutierrez; brothers: Santos & David (Terry); sisters: Alice (Willie), Eva (Frank), Paula (Rick); Cindy (Carlos) and Christy; nieces & nephews and a multitude of friends.

He was a hard working man who served his country proudly in the US Army, and spent two tours during the Vietnam War.

Visitation: Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

Memorial Service: 7:00PM. Pastors Willie & Alicia Galvan of The Life Center officiating.

Castillo Mission Funeral Home, 520 N. Gen. McMullen, San Antonio, TX 78228. Interment will be at Ft. Sam National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 25, 2020
