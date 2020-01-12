|
|
Manuel J. Rivas, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on Friday, January 03, 2020 at the age of 74 in San Antonio, Texas. Manuel was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 25th, 1945. He served his country as a soldier in the US Army.
Manuel earned his bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and worked as an Architect and Designer throughout his career. Spending time with his family, watching the Cowboys and Spurs and indulging his sweet tooth were some of his favorite activities. In his last years, Manuel could often be found daydreaming about or talking about his granddaughter, and the discovery of his new lease on life.
Manuel was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Raymond. He is survived by his daughter Valerie Rivas; son Christian Rivas; beloved granddaughter Elliot Gray Rivas; sisters Elia Alderete, Sandra Favela; brother Roland Valverde; former wife and lifelong friend, Oralia Rivas; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, at 6:00 P.M. with a Prayer Service to be at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 15, at 10:00 A.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020