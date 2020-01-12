Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
Manuel Rivas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Rivas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel J. Rivas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel J. Rivas Obituary

Manuel J. Rivas, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on Friday, January 03, 2020 at the age of 74 in San Antonio, Texas. Manuel was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 25th, 1945. He served his country as a soldier in the US Army.

Manuel earned his bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and worked as an Architect and Designer throughout his career. Spending time with his family, watching the Cowboys and Spurs and indulging his sweet tooth were some of his favorite activities. In his last years, Manuel could often be found daydreaming about or talking about his granddaughter, and the discovery of his new lease on life.

Manuel was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Raymond. He is survived by his daughter Valerie Rivas; son Christian Rivas; beloved granddaughter Elliot Gray Rivas; sisters Elia Alderete, Sandra Favela; brother Roland Valverde; former wife and lifelong friend, Oralia Rivas; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, at 6:00 P.M. with a Prayer Service to be at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 15, at 10:00 A.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -