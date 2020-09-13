1/1
MANUEL JOSEPH DELGADO
1938 - 2020
Manuel Joseph Delgado of San Antonio, TX went to be with the Lord Monday, August 24, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born to Nicholas Ely and Marie Henriette (Lee) Delgado on March 24, 1938.

Manuel was a Vietnam era veteran, and served in the US Army overseas in Okinawa, Japan. After the Army, Manuel worked at Kelly AFB until his retirement after 30 years of civil service. Manuel was married to his wife, Rosa, in 1970. They shared the happiness of 50 years and four children together.

He was a loving son, husband, brother, father and grandpa.

He will be missed for his calm demeanor, silly disposition, and overwhelming generosity.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Roy Delgado, and is survived in legacy by his wife Rosalinda Delgado; Children Robert, Edward (Jacqueline) , Nicholas, and Jennifer; Grand Children Gunner, Lincoln, Presley, Ryker and NiKlaus; his brother Ben Delgado (Rosanne) and sister Marcella Salazar (Ramon A. Salazar); Nephews Roger Delgado, James Delgado (Carol), Alfonso Salazar II (Michele); nieces Dena Delgado, Cristina Salazar and Deborah Gimbel (John); grand-nieces Callista and Emily Gimbel.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

MONDAY,

SEPTEMBER 14, 2020

11:00 AM

FORT SAM HOUSTON

NATIONAL CEMETERY

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Manuel's graveside service will be for private family only; however, the service will be livestreamed on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 am and can be viewed by visiting his obituary on porterloring.com.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
