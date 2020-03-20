Home

Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
13715 Riggs Rd.
Helotes, TX
MANUEL M. BALERO Obituary

Manuel M. Balero, born on April 2, 1940 in Comfort, TX was called to be with The Lord on March 1, 2020 at the age of 79. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Y. and Lena Balero; wife, Bonnie Rowls Balero. He is survived by his siblings, Roy G. Balero Sr., Raymond M. Balero, Linda Chivers (Robert) and Emily B. Jones; step-daughters, Sue and Sally; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday March 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 13715 Riggs Rd., Helotes, TX 78073. Services will conclude at the church.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 20, 2020
