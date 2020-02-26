|
Passed away on February 21, 2020 at 94 years. Survived by loving wife Carolina of almost 70 years. Loving father of 3 sons Manuel (Teresita), Roger (Judith), Archie (Chai), and only daughter, Caroline. Proud grandfather of Jonathan, Christina (Alex), Diana (Patrick), and great grandfather to Julia Carol. Loving Brother of Isidoro Tamayo, Fe Villaruel and Marcelina Jumao-as. Manny was born in Daraga Masbate, Philippines to Francisca Majam and Constancio Tamayo on June 17, 1925.
Graduated in 1951 Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Mapua Institute of Technology, Philippines. Manuel led a highly accomplished career as professional civil engineer, licensed in Philippines, Thailand, and USA States of North Carolina, Colorado, and Texas.
He started his engineering career with the 29th Engineer Base US Army, geo-mapping and surveying remote areas of the Philippines, British North Borneo and Thailand. In Thailand Manuel accepted a job with TAMS – Boston Engineering Co., to become their Chief of Survey and Design of US Airbases in Udorn, Uborn, Korat.
Manuel was later recruited by Prince Kridakorn of Steeg & Associates, to become Project Engineer of Thailand Oil Refinery in Sriracha (now Esso Sriracha Oil Refinery) and of two major arterial roads in Bangkok – Sukhumvit Road (south to Sataheep) and Phanhonyothin Road (north to Ayutthaya).
During the Vietnam War, TAMS rehired Manny as Project Engineer, Land Division of Utapao Airbase for B-52 Bombers. TAMS designed the airbase while Dillingham Zachry Kaiser (DZK), constructed the airbase. DZK hired Manuel as Project Engineer for the construction of Utapao Airbase. 1969-1971, Manuel worked with Dillingham Corp. in Singapore to build Esso Refinery Port; 1972 with Rhein Ruhr International, built Abbha Highway, Saudi Arabia.
1973 Manny joined HB Zachry Construction Company, San Antonio, TX as Project Engineer. He worked on the Woodlawn Dam, Alaska Pipeline and at the International Division - Saudi Arabia, North Africa, and Philippines. Before 1998 retirement, he was assigned at Oil Refinery in Pasadena TX. Manuel served 25 years with HB Zachry Construction.
After retirement, Manny spent time with his wife traveling and his church communities. He spent time visiting his children in Houston TX, San Jose CA and Bainbridge Island / Seattle WA, while he took trips to visit his extended family globally and Philippines.
He was instrumental in building Santo Nino, first Filipino American Catholic Church in San Antonio, and devoted his time mentoring young engineers while deepening his religious faith and serving communities. He is a member of the Grand Lodge Texas Master Mason Kelly No.1131, Knights of Columbus Assembly 1855, 4th degree member, and Scottish Rite Freemasonry, SJ, USA.
Manuel was a visionary who laid foundations for the future, learned the language of his host country and respected their cultural ways. In his free time, Manuel enjoyed fishing, cooking and exploring different cuisines. People revered Manuel wherever he went. He will be dearly missed. Manuel's legacy lives on.Viewing and Rosary on Sunday March 1, 2020Mission Park North Funeral Chapels North3401 Cherry Ridge Dr., San Antonio, TX 78230Viewing: 4-6 PM Rosary: 6-7 PM Funeral Service and Burial on Monday March 2, 202010 AM mass at St. Matthews Catholic Church10703 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78230Burial: Mission Park North Dominion Cemetery12:30 PM Reception at McDonald Center in St. Matthews Catholic Church.